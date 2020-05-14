Dress like the stars: Thuso Mbedu & Rich Mnisi

Actress Thuso Mbedu’s personal style is all about comfort, switching her looks between sporty luxe and resort. She accentuates her ensembles with stylish statement accessories.

Off-duty, celebrated designer Rich Mnisi’s personal style is laid back sporty luxe with a stylish twist. Mnisi, whose looks are normally over-the-top, dials it back with comfortable colourful tracksuit co-ords and bright neon sneakers.

Here is how you can incorporate their style into your look for your next grocery run.