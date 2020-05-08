S Mag

Jozi fashion house making a statement with face masks

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 08 May 2020 - 18:37
Eboka face masks.
Eboka face masks.
Image: Supplied/House of Eboka

Fashionable face masks are the latest trend to hit the world running.

Johannesburg fashion house, House of Eboka, is the latest to make more luxurious masks.

According to the fashion house, the masks which sport different designs and decorations were first made to help its employees stay protected while working.

However, after clients saw employees wearing the masks, House of Eboka said requests for them started pouring in.

“We wanted to first support our employees, and then we had to respond to client queries. Given the requirements for everyone to wear cloth masks when they go out, we had to do our bit to bring our skill and capacity to make a difference.” said Eboka.

Eboka face masks.
Eboka face masks.
Image: Supplied/House of Eboka

The house said the masks were effective, and requirements and regulations were followed when making them.

“Each mask has three layers to be as effective as possible in containing droplets from sneezing or coughing. We continue to test and review more fabrics now as more suppliers open for business,” Eboka said.

The masks were also made with the idea that they would be wearable with sunglasses, earrings and headwraps, said the fashion house.

Eboka's face masks are wearable with sunglasses, earrings and headwraps.
Eboka's face masks are wearable with sunglasses, earrings and headwraps.
Image: Supplied/House of Eboka

The masks are washable and reusable, said Eboka, adding that “our priority is to create masks that are functional”.

“There are many basic options out there, so from a design point of view, we applied our skills in custom fit and fabric choice to create a product that does the job, but does it beautifully and with style.

“While we use beautiful and even luxurious fabrics such as silks and jacquards on the front, the inner lining and the fabric that sits against the skin were carefully selected for comfort, as prescribed by the regulations.”

These are some of the brave South Africans on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic

As we celebrate Worker's Day under these trying times, we take time to recognise some f the medics who are on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic.
S Mag
1 week ago

7 things you didn’t know about: pandemics

The Covid-19 pandemic has got everyone seeking refuge behind the safety of closed doors, but it is not the first pandemic to hit the world. Here are ...
S Mag
1 week ago

Beyoncé Nefertiti-inspired statue exhibition now online

Beyoncé headlines virtual art exhibition which you can enjoy from the comfort of your home or phone.
S Mag
1 week ago

'We didn't have second thoughts': as parents name their baby Covid

Covid, Lockdown, Corona: some of the names parents are naming their newborns.
S Mag
1 week ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Lockdown business booms for wheelbarrow delivery service in Olievenhoutbosch
''The lockdown has been brutal" - Vendor arrested for selling atchar 'shunned' ...
X