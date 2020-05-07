Jessica Nkosi on motherhood: what she wishes she had known and the thing she misses the most

When it comes to yummy mummy goals, there is no doubt that Jessica Nkosi is right up there with the best.

The actress who became a mother to Namisa “Nami”Dlamini about a-year-and-a half ago has continued to look glamourous, while seemingly taking everything in her stride.

In celebration of Mother’s Day on Sunday this week, we caught up with Nkosi to find out what motherhood has taught her, some of the challenges she faced and advice she would share with other working moms.