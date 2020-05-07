Jessica Nkosi on motherhood: what she wishes she had known and the thing she misses the most
When it comes to yummy mummy goals, there is no doubt that Jessica Nkosi is right up there with the best.
The actress who became a mother to Namisa “Nami”Dlamini about a-year-and-a half ago has continued to look glamourous, while seemingly taking everything in her stride.
In celebration of Mother’s Day on Sunday this week, we caught up with Nkosi to find out what motherhood has taught her, some of the challenges she faced and advice she would share with other working moms.
Being a mother has taught me to make sure that I am always at peace and happy and fulfilled, so that I can be a great mother to my daughter
The biggest challenge as a young working mom is wanting to be with and around my daughter every chance I can get. I’ve learnt to work with the guilt I sometimes feel with being away from home so often. But then I remember that I am working for both of us, andI make sure that weekends are for her and me.
Having a great support system also helps. I have an amazing family that is willing to be there for me whenever I need them to. When I am away working, I know that she is safe and well so I can focus on work knowing that she is well taken care of.
The best advice I received at one of my baby showers was to trust myself: to not let people dictate and bully me and how I mother. It was also to know that I am her mother and I have to trust the decisions that I make for us as mother and daughter and as a family. Basically, to trust my instincts and allow God to lead me.
There is no shame in making a mistake. So you gave her eggs and you found out she is actually allergic? Don’t kill yourself with guilt. Now you know and can learn from your mistakes. Forgive yourself and continue.
If I could go back to the pregnant Jessica, I would say... eat all you can, eat everything youfeel like eating without any guilt. You’ll lose all that weight, it’s fine.
On days that I feel like it’s too much . . .I take some time to myself. I cry if I need to and let it all out. Sometimes I sit alone in silence and write in my journal, I pray and ask God for strength and peace.
If someone had told me I would lose so much sleep I would have slept more often before having a baby! I miss sleeping and waking up when I feel like it and I miss looooong afternoon naps.
Being a girl mom...is the best thing ever, I can live out all my fantasies of matching outfits lol .
My greatest wish for my daughter is that she grows up and becomes everything that God intended her to be: to be great! As well as to live out her passions and fulfil her purpose here on earth
A top tip for any mom out there is just to know that youare doing an amazing job. Youare doing the best you can …and you are a great mother!