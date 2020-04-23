Want to make beer but don't have yeast? It's possible — here's how

Anchor Yeast may have halted the production and sale of its 20g “Inkunzi malanga” yeast, which can be used to brew beer, but this doesn't mean home brewers have reached a dead end.

The product had become a firm favourite among many who used it to brew beer, since the sale of alcohol is temporarily banned for the duration of the lockdown.

Joanne Clarke, director of consumer relations at Anchor Yeast, said the product is deemed a “non-essential item” and has been removed from the shelves.

“We have a number of products and are only temporarily stopping the supply of one. We are doing this to support the call by government to flatten the curve of Covid-19 infections,” said Clarke in a statement on Tuesday.