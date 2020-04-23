Going to meetings half-dressed, getting caught in the act: the new face of work during lockdown

When it comes to working during Covid-19 lockdowns across the globe, abnormal is the new normal with remote work becoming the order of the day in the blink of any eye.

Work has taken on a new face as bedrooms have been turned into boardrooms, children crash board meetings and technology fails sometimes capture awkward bathroom footage.

If you thought you’re alone in navigating this awkward space – you’re not. A recent survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Citrix Systems, an American multinational software company, looked at the ways in which employees are adapting to working from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The research was carried out at the beginning of this month and surveyed 2 000 office workers in the US who are currently working from home, and revealed some fascinating insights.

The new look of work attire

Slippers have replaced high heels and sweatpants have replaced fitted suits. While some of the respondents reported dressing the same as they would have dressed in the office, many have become much more relaxed with their wardrobe: