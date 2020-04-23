Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars to perform in virtual Fest this weekend

Funds from the three-day virtual festival, organised by Warner Music Group, will benefit the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation (WHO).

PlayOn Fest will stream for 72 hours straight from Friday, April 24 through Sunday, April 26, via the festival's dedicated website and Songkick's YouTube channel.

The three-day event will feature past musical performances from more than 65 of the label's signees, including Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Panic! at the Disco, Cardi B, Green Day, Coldplay, the Flaming Lips, Korn, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Roddy Ricch.

Also taking part in the festivities will be Lil Uzi Vert, Paramore, Death Cab for Cutie, Twenty One Pilots, Weezer, David Guetta, Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa.