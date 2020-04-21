S Mag

4 comedy shows to help take your mind off the state of things

By Yolisa Mkele - 21 April 2020 - 14:19
Image: 123RF/marcociannarel

Every time we turn on our screens, news networks send WhatsApp groups into a daily frenzy with updates about death tolls and lockdowns. Frankly, it’s all getting to be a bit much now.

Any non-coronavirus related distraction is a blessing, and fortunately streaming services are keeping up. So for those of you looking to have a bit of a chuckle and step away from the Covid-19 panic, here are some of the funniest sitcoms on TV right now.

Man Like Mobeen

British street culture is currently one of the coolest things out there right now and Man Like Mobeen is a hilarious way to get into it. The show follows the life of Mobeen, a reformed criminal who now just wants to look after his younger sister and his idiot friends. Unfortunately, leaving the streets is easier said than done.

Kim’s Convenience

Following the daily lives of a Korean family in Canada, this show is the epitome of feel-good television. The show delightfully depicts the generational complications that come with being an immigrant family in a country full of woke people. It’s an easy watch that’s also tear-jerkingly funny and relatable if you have strict parents.

The Inbetweeners

Arguably one of the funniest shows ever made (I said what I said), this irreverent British comedy depicts exactly how stupid teenage boys can be. Be warned, this is not for people with delicate sensibilities but it absolutely is for anyone who would prefer crying from laughter than listening to Shahaan Ramkissoon patch us through to another pandemic expert.

Norsemen

Imagine the show Vikings had an affair and subsequent illegitimate child with the British version of The Office. Chances are the love child would be Norsemen. Set in prehistoric Norway, the show follows a group of vikings going about their bloody lives with all the dry humour of your most beloved British TV shows. 

5 lessons we’ve learnt from Bonang Matheba on making money

Queen B is a role model to many young women who draw inspiration from her life and success. More importantly, there is also plenty to be learnt from ...
S Mag
6 days ago

5 things you didn’t know about: Vinolia “V-Mash” Mashego

Known to her fans as V-Mash, the former Jam Alley presenter and actress captivated the hearts of many throughout her career. News of her passing has ...
S Mag
2 weeks ago

WATCH | SA accent joke cracks up Oti Mabuse on UK television show

If laughter is really the best medicine, then Pretoria-born professional dancer Oti Mabuse was highly medicated on 'The Graham Norton Show' last ...
S Mag
1 month ago

5 minutes with Unathi Nkayi

Radio host Unathi Nkayi fills us in on lifestyle, music and her latest venture on the airwaves
S Mag
1 month ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Addiction during the time of the coronavirus
One World: Together At Home Special to Celebrate COVID-19 Workers
X