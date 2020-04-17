Zozibini Tunzi on lockdown: 'Now is the time to show kindness'

“We don't stop taking up spaces just because we are socially distancing.”

These are the words of Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, who is changing the world under the beauty pageant banner while quarantined in her New York apartment.

In an interview with SABC, Tunzi said now was the time for people to unite and show kindness to each other.

“Now is that time to show that kindness, to show that selflessness, you know, just stop thinking about ourselves and putting other people before us, sometimes because as much as you want to go out and see people, stay at home.”

While Tunzi acknowledged the difficulties of the unprecedented times, she encouraged South Africans to support the lockdown regulations and treat each other with compassion.

She also called for people to continue “keeping each other company” virtually amid the coronavirus outbreak and not to take the virus lightly.

“Think about the people, be selfless enough to know that you’re not alone in the world, people are struggling, so let’s work together in trying to help each other and just to save the world at this point, by just being home, by sharing that kindness, sharing those stories and by giving where we can,” said Tunzi.