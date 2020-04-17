Dress like the stars: Shauwn Mkhize & Andile Mpisane

Businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize’s style is glamorous. When "Mam'Mkize" is not dressed in her one-of-a-kind outfits, Shauwn keeps her look fresh and playful by wearing coordinated outfits with matching designer handbags and shoes.

Soccer player and musician Andile Mpisane’s style can be described as street-wear luxe. Andile’s go-to outfit is pairing designer tracksuits with the latest sneakers and high-end jewellery.

The jet-setting mother and son duo recently had , the nation glued to their reality show, Kwa-Mam'Mkhize, and their flashy fashion.

Here is how to get the look of this stylish pair.