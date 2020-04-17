Dress like the stars: Shauwn Mkhize & Andile Mpisane
Businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize’s style is glamorous. When "Mam'Mkize" is not dressed in her one-of-a-kind outfits, Shauwn keeps her look fresh and playful by wearing coordinated outfits with matching designer handbags and shoes.
Soccer player and musician Andile Mpisane’s style can be described as street-wear luxe. Andile’s go-to outfit is pairing designer tracksuits with the latest sneakers and high-end jewellery.
The jet-setting mother and son duo recently had , the nation glued to their reality show, Kwa-Mam'Mkhize, and their flashy fashion.
Here is how to get the look of this stylish pair.
SHAUWN MKHIZE
Day 12 of Lockdown I would like to thank all of you for making my birthday special even though we had restrictions your love had superseded everything else and fulfill my quench I am forever great full and humbled by your embracement you are the best I love you stay safe I ended up not being able to respond to all of you as I was scared for IZINKINGA ZIKA @beyonce #kwamammkhize
Steal her look
- Utilitarian regalia: try the this military-inspired style by accenting your wardrobe with trench coats and jackets.
- Shades of brown: choose a colour palette with tones of camo, taupe and sandy hues for a solid staple colour to build from.
- Mini-handbags: stand out with miniature handbags, to make a fashion statement.
- Boots: they say boots are made for walking, so go wild with military-style boots that are not only comfortable but are easy to work into almost every outfit.
- Accessories overload: go big with over-sized sunglasses and statement rings to stand out in the crowd.
Wardrobe inspiration:
ANDILE MPISANE
Steal his look
- Sports luxe: if you don’t wear a coordinating tracksuit sweater and trousers, you can swop out the trousers for a pair of comfortable chinos.
- Furry accessories: play with accessories that have plush textures and quirky monograms to give your look a lift.
- Sneaker fan: like Andile, stylish sneakers (in different colours) are essential for travelling and for street style inspired outfits.
- Accessories on point: complete any look with a statement timepiece and stylish monogram bucket hat.
Wardrobe inspiration: