WATCH | Chicken Licken ad is us all the way through lockdown

Considered by many to be the closest thing to reality yet, Chicken Licken's lockdown advert has triggered a nerve in some who are experiencing withdrawals from not eating fast food from their fave restaurants.

Mzansi's restaurants, bars and coffee shops are closed during the 21-day nationwide lockdown, and home fast food deliveries and takeaways have been banned.

“Restaurants and their contracted delivery services may not deliver food to homes. The whole idea is to get as many people off the streets as possible,” tourism department spokesperson Hlengiwe Nhlabathi said at the start of the lockdown.

With the national lockdown in its 12th day, Chicken Licken decided to add salt to the wound.

A classic Generations spoof features veteran actor Rapulane Seiphemo re-enacting the soapie's scene in which he confronts Karabo Moroka, played by Connie Ferguson, about cheating on him.

Watch video below