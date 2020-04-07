Craft ideas to keep the little ones busy during lockdown

If you’re a parent you’ve had to keep the kids entertained well before our 21-day lockdown even started. And now with stricter rules keeping the busy bodies inside, you might be more desperate for ideas to keep them entertained than before.

If they’re becoming bored with the toys and gadgets they have to keep them busy until now and you feel bad for all the screen time you’re allowing, why not try a few make-it-yourself recipes for fun crafts with ingredients you should have in the house.

Play dough

Whip up some play dough to keep them busy – it’s great for creative play and exercising fine motor skills.

Toptots in Ballito specialises in early childhood development by offering weekly parent and child workshops around South Africa. As experts in the field of play, we asked them for their favourite, no-fuss play dough recipe.

You’ll need:

2 cups plain flour

4 tablespoons cream of tartar

2 tablespoons cooking oil

1 cup salt

Food colouring

Essence

1 ½ cups boiling water

Instructions:

Mix all dry ingredients in large bowl. Put oil, food colouring and essence into a jug, add 1 cup boiling water. Add to dry ingredients and mix well. Add the other ½ cup of boiling water and stir well to make a soft, pliable dough. The dough needs to be kneaded well before use, while it is still warm. Once cooled, store in an air-tight container.

Robyn Hyson, the owner of Toptots, says, “We love this recipe because it is easy to do. No cooking involved and very little to clean up after. It makes a lovely soft, pliable dough awesome for those little fingers. As there are no nasties in it, it is completely taste safe for little ones.”

Make a few batches of different colours to get their creative juices flowing. If you want, pose different challenges such as making various animals or fruits. If you allow the winner of each round to choose a snack from the cupboard, they are likely to dedicate a good amount of time and energy to each challenge.