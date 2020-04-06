Can homemade masks protect you from Covid-19?

"It only works if everyone wears (them), and if everyone does, you only need a very basic mask, because a piece of tissue can block it," said KK Cheng, director of the Institute of Applied Health Research at Birmingham University.

"It's not perfect, but that's much better than nothing."

There is scant evidence on the effectiveness of do-it-yourself face coverings, however.

"It's not clear whether homemade masks would reduce transmission, there has been very little scientific research on this topic," Benjamin Cowling, epidemiologist at the University of Hong Kong, told AFP.

One 2013 Cambridge University study looked at a scenario of an influenza pandemic and subsequent shortage of surgical masks.

Volunteers were tasked with making their own masks from cotton t-shirts for the research, which found that improvised masks might reduce the likelihood of infection — but not eliminate the risk.

"Our findings suggest that a homemade mask should only be considered as a last resort to prevent droplet transmission from infected individuals, but it would be better than no protection," the study said.

Even the doctors who recommend the use of masks, insist they should not be seen as an alternative to the most crucial prevention measures, such as hand washing and social distancing.

SHORTAGES

Since the start of the coronavirus epidemic, many western countries have stressed that the widespread use of masks is not necessary.

This position has surprised many in parts of Asia, where mask-wearing is a common practice.