A virtual beer fest in your back yard? Here's how you can join in the fun

South Africans are getting creative when it comes to being “united apart” during the 21-day lockdown.

Case in point? a virtual backyard beer festival has gone viral as beer lovers are attending the festival in their very own back yards.

The festival is the brainchild of Lucy Corne, also known as The Brewmistress, to reconnect South Africans bored with social distancing and self-isolation.

“The idea of Backyard Beerfest is that you recreate something of a beer festival vibe without leaving your premises,” said Corne on the festival's site.

“And of course, you need to share videos, photos and just general chatter across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using #backyardbeerfest. The goal is to chat to other beer lovers just as you would at a fest.”