Experts suggest full Covid-19 vaccine is still at least a year away

It will be at least another year before a vaccine against the new coronavirus will be ready for approval and available in sufficient quantities, the EU medicines agency said Tuesday.

As the number of declared Covid-19 cases worldwide passed 800,000 on Tuesday, according to an AFP tally, the race is on to develop a vaccine against Covid-19 which emerged from China late last year.

The European Medicines Agency said in a statement it "estimates that it might take at least one year before a vaccine against Covid-19 is ready for approval and available in sufficient quantities to enable widespread use".