Beauty expert tips for managing underarm pit concerns

For many women, one of the most troublesome areas of the body to tackle is the underarm.

While a lot of women complain about experiencing underarm sensitivity especially after shaving, one of the biggest concerns remains about the physical appearance of the underarm area itself.

Whether the concern is how even-toned the area is, bumpiness or deodorant and sweat ruining clothing, take note of these tips to leveling up your underarm game.

DECLARE WAR ON INGROWNS

Underarms need a similar care regime to that of men’s beards– especially when it comes to ingrown hairs. Before shaving, make sure to exfoliate the armpits with a gentle scrub or a body sponge to remove any dead skin cells. This also helps to soften and prep the hairs for removal.

If using a razor, remember to apply a shaving cream or oil to lubricate the area and provide a barrier against skin and blade to reduce chances of nicks and cuts. After shaving, it’s important to moisturise the area to prevent skin becoming dry or irritated. If you don't like shaving, use a hair removal cream formulated for sensitive skin instead.

Always remember that if exfoliation or hair removal creams produce any irritations, stop use immediately. Using a deodorant with skin conditioning ingredients is gold as it allows you to moisturise the skin while providing you with odour protection.