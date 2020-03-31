Oprah and life partner enjoy "South African bread" during quarantine

There can be no doubt that Oprah Winfrey has a long-standing love affair with South Africa!

The self-made billionaire not only has a school on our shores, but she has also seemingly taken to our way of eating, if her latest post with her life partner Stedman Graham is anything to go by.

Graham, who is currently self-isolating as a precaution following extensive travel on airplanes, has been living in the couple's guesthouse for the past 12 days. Oprah, who has been with the businessman for over three decades, has been dutifully delivering food at his door for the duration of his quarantine.

In a post shared by the mogul's Oprah Magazine social media account, Oprah is seen taking some banana bread to Graham.

She then asks her partner, from a safe distance, what he was busy eating to which he replied: "I've just had some of that South African bread, some honey and peanut butter."

Considering the different types of bread we have in the country, we wonder what Mama O prepared her lover, although we imagine it's our yummy steamed bread!