WATCH | Tamia and Deborah Cox's rendition of 'Count On Me' is the hope we need during lockdown
As the global community continues to deal with the deadly coronavirus pandemic, musicians Tamia and Deborah Cox have lifted our spirits with their virtual collaboration of Cece Winans' and Whitney Houston's Count On Me.
The stars shared the video via Instagram on Sunday in response to a #CountOnMeChallenge initiated by Cece.
“Even in the crisis we are in, we can count on one another. If you look around you see the love and unity, with people running errands for one another and sharing where we can buy toilet tissue. It's just been a beautiful thing to see.
“So we want to help one another, to be able to count on one another,” Cece said before inviting her followers to participate in the challenge.
Tamia and Deborah were joined by Shep Crawford, who played the piano.
On Monday the World Health Organisation said globally, more than 30,000 globally have died due to Covid-19.
In SA, two deaths have been recorded and 1, 280 people have tested positive for Covid-19.
Even though we’re apart I love that we are all finding creative ways to keep connected and stay together during these times. My friends @deborahcox @shepcrawford and I found comfort in this beautiful song and we hope you will too. Thank you to the legendary @cecewinans & #WhitneyHouston. Keep your friends close ❤️ (but not closer than 6ft!) #countonmechallenge #cecewinans #countonme #deborahcox #tamia #tamiahill #shepcrawford #stayhome