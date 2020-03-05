4 expert tips on choosing the right hair salon for you

1. Good customer service goes without a mention:

It's important that a woman should have an open relationship with her stylist. Creating an environment of open communication ensures that the customer is satisfied. An added value like offering coffee, a glass of champagne or WiFi to customers while they get their hair done also goes a long way and sets you apart from your competitors that offer exactly the same services. It's all in the little details which play a huge role in the business.

2. Cleanliness and professional stylist:

A clean space that is uncluttered creates an environment of good energies. Customers will want to spend more time in the space.

3. Specialists:

It's important to have staff that will inform the clients on how to take care of their hair. Our hairstylists are both trained on natural and chemically-treated hair. We always guide our customers with the correct advice. Our staff is constantly trained on new hair trends and how to care for hair, understanding its composition.

4. The products they stock:

Clients are more and more informed about good quality products and being offered options as to what products or ranges to use. Salons should offer their clients products and ranges that they believe in and that they know work.