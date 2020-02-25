TravelTuesday: Hotel Review of Pepperclub Hotel and Spa

Location: It is precisely its location that makes the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town so attractive. With its main entrance on Loop Street in the city centre, it’s in close proximity – and walking distance – to many of Cape Town’s attractions.

Rooms: Typical of a hotel of the Pepperclub’s size with 116 deluxe rooms and 94 suites, the rooms have a business feel to them. Many of the rooms and suites have recently been refurbished, putting a fresh look on a dated feel. The bathrooms are small but lovely, offering the choice between a sleek bathtub to soak in or large rain shower. Rooms come equipped with all the amenities expected of a five-star hotel but the TV channels are somewhat lacking (don’t expect to be able to Netflix and chill).

Food: The comfortable yet elegant COPA restaurant invites diners to indulge in a buffet breakfast and offers both à la carte breakfasts and dinners. It doesn’t cater for lunch but Ruby’s Bakery with its selection of freshly baked croissants, muffins, bagels and sweet bites offers an alternative, more informal dining experience throughout the day. Room service is available but the later at night you order, the sloppier the service.