#TravelTuesday: Hotel Review of Pepperclub Hotel and Spa
Location: It is precisely its location that makes the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town so attractive. With its main entrance on Loop Street in the city centre, it’s in close proximity – and walking distance – to many of Cape Town’s attractions.
Rooms: Typical of a hotel of the Pepperclub’s size with 116 deluxe rooms and 94 suites, the rooms have a business feel to them. Many of the rooms and suites have recently been refurbished, putting a fresh look on a dated feel. The bathrooms are small but lovely, offering the choice between a sleek bathtub to soak in or large rain shower. Rooms come equipped with all the amenities expected of a five-star hotel but the TV channels are somewhat lacking (don’t expect to be able to Netflix and chill).
Food: The comfortable yet elegant COPA restaurant invites diners to indulge in a buffet breakfast and offers both à la carte breakfasts and dinners. It doesn’t cater for lunch but Ruby’s Bakery with its selection of freshly baked croissants, muffins, bagels and sweet bites offers an alternative, more informal dining experience throughout the day. Room service is available but the later at night you order, the sloppier the service.
Activities: The hotel is in close proximity to many of Cape Town’s nightlife hot spots and popular restaurants. It is an eight minute walk from Green Market Square, 5 km. from Table Mountain, 6.5 km. from Camps Bay and a 10-minute drive to the V&A Waterfront.
The Pepperclub’s Cayenna Spa has a swimming pool, a sauna and four treatment rooms. Its private Odean Cinema can accommodate up to 29 people and is available to in-house guests at no charge to view a range of movie, series or live sporting events.
What we loved: The baked goods from Ruby’s. Give us a personal baker any day!
Good for: The Pepperclub offers the perfect launch pad for experiencing the Mother City’s tastes and sounds and for embarking on day trips with the occasional treatment at the spa to relax after a hard day’s explorations if your budget allows.
Don’t expect: A cosy, kick-off-your-shoes-and-relax holiday vibe. It’s a large hotel that’s mostly meant to be used to sleep, eat, recharge and then head out again.
In summary: The Pepperclub is great if you’re planning on spending your time exploring Cape Town and its surrounds. If you’re looking forward to beach vibes or your own space to relax and take your holiday slow, rather book an Airbnb.
Contact: Visit www.pepperclub.co.za fore more information or to make a booking.