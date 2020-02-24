WATCH | #Goals: Engaged and married at the same time on a flight from Jozi to America

Love is in the air, literally!

A couple has melted hearts across Mzansi after a video of their engagement and wedding went viral.

The unidentified couple got engaged and married at the same time more than 30,000 feet in the air. They were travelling on an SAA flight from Johannesburg to the US.

In the viral video, shared by the Dala U Crew, the man can be seen proposing. When the woman says yes, they immediately get married. Talk about not wasting time!