Trend alert: Statement nails are all the rage as seen on these celebs

By AFP Relaxnews - 24 February 2020 - 01:00
Like the dress she wore to the Brit Awards, singer Lizzo's manicure was inspired by Hersey's chocolate.
Image: Jim Dyson/Redferns

If the biggest red carpet events of 2020 have taught us one thing, it's that statement nails are having a moment.

From chocolate-themed to bright neons, we take a look at some of the most striking celebrity manicures of the year so far.

LIZZO

The singer's manicures have been on point this year — the star was seen at the Grammy Awards rocking nails dripping with crystals — but the one she sported this week at the 2020 Brit Awards was particularly sweet.

Nail artist Eri Ishizu designed chocolate-themed nails to match the rapper's Moschino Hershey's-themed gown, taking to Instagram to reveal that she used foil to represent the wrappers.

BILLIE EILISH

The singer put on a red carpet show at The Oscars, rocking extra-long black nails to match her Chanel monochrome outfit and accessories. Tammy Taylor Nails polished the look off with miniature crystal studs.

CYNTHIA ERIVO

The actress took the term 'nail art' to new heights at the Oscars, where she sported a representation of Vincent Van Gogh's work Starry Night on one hand.

Nail artist Gina Oh also crafted a constellation-themed homage to the American abolitionist Harriet Tubman on Erivo's other hand.

ROSALIA

The Spanish singer's show-stealing manicure for the Grammy Awards consisted of extra-long stiletto nails covered in crystals that gave the impression of shattered glass, or a disco ball.

Billy Porter

The Pose actor's Critics' Choice Awards red carpet look included a dazzling neon manicure, courtesy of the manicurist Vanessa Sanchez McCullough.

Sanchez McCullough took to Instagram to explain the meaning behind the look, writing: “I call this look Shattered. Billy has shattered all of the stereotypes and I wanted to make a set that represented him and complimented his outfit. The bright neon represents his boldness and the broken mirrored glass represents all of the stereotypes.”

