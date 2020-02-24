Study reveals who is most at risk for the coronavirus

Most people infected by the coronavirus in China have mild symptoms, with older patients and those with underlying conditions most at risk from the disease, according to a study by Chinese researchers.

The disease has now killed more than 2,000 people and infected more than 72,000 in China since it first emerged in the central city of Wuhan late past year.

A paper published in the Chinese Journal of Epidemiology looked at 72,314 confirmed, suspected, clinically diagnosed, and asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 illness across China as of February 11.

It is the biggest study on novel coronavirus patients since the outbreak began in late December.