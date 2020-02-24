S Mag

IN PICTURES | All the melanin and drip from the star-studded NAACP Awards

By S MAG - 24 February 2020 - 13:49
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish
Image: Steve Granitz/Contributor.

The 51st NAACP Image Awards took place this weekend at the Pasadena Civic Center Auditorium in California.

The annual awards are a celebration of people of colour in the US.  This year was the 51st installment presented by the US based organisation, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

"Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson, served as host for the star-studded affair, which saw Rihanna being awarded the prestigious President's Award.

Other deserving recipients of awards included Kelly Rowland, Steve Harvey and Angela Basset.  

Celebs came red-carpet ready, turning heads in their droolworthy outfits.

Here's a look at who wore what to one of the biggest nights in Black Hollywood.

RIHANNA

Image: Robin L Marshal / Stringer

MICHAEL B. JORDAN

Image: Steve Granitz/Contributor

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS

Image: Steve Granitz/Contributor

ISSA RAE & STERLING K. BROWN

Image: Steve Granitz/Contributor

ANGELA BASSETT

Image: Steve Granitz/Contributor

ANTHONY ANDERSON

Image: Aaron J Thornton/Stringer

JASMINE TOOKES

Image: Steve Granitz/Contributor

KIKI LAYNE

Image: Steve Granitz/Contributor

Best and worst dressed A-listers on the #SONA2020 red carpet

Here's who impressed, and who distressed, with their outfit choices for the state of the nation address
S Mag
6 days ago

Zozi Tunzi's best and worst looks from her Miss Universe homecoming tour

While Zozibini Tunzi wowed and made us proud with many of her looks, there were times when we second guessed her style
S Mag
6 days ago

Best and worst dressed celebs on the 2020 Oscars red carpet

From Charlize Theron to Janelle Monae, here's who slayed and dismayed with their outfit choices at the Academy Awards
S Mag
2 weeks ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
Dudu Myeni tells her side of the SAA story: 5 points from her first day of ...
X