IN PICTURES | All the melanin and drip from the star-studded NAACP Awards

The 51st NAACP Image Awards took place this weekend at the Pasadena Civic Center Auditorium in California.

The annual awards are a celebration of people of colour in the US. This year was the 51st installment presented by the US based organisation, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

"Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson, served as host for the star-studded affair, which saw Rihanna being awarded the prestigious President's Award.

Other deserving recipients of awards included Kelly Rowland, Steve Harvey and Angela Basset.

Celebs came red-carpet ready, turning heads in their droolworthy outfits.

Here's a look at who wore what to one of the biggest nights in Black Hollywood.