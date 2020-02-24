Dj Zinhle, Amanda du-Pont & John Legend: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
Rubbing shoulders with A-listers, serving body goals and showing off cool skating skills was just some of what our local faves served up this weekend.
Further abroad, despite a huge awards show happening, some managed to put in quality time with their loved ones.
Here's what some of your fave celebs got up to.
Dj Zinhle spent her weekend doing what she does best - working her magic on the turntables and making the masses dance. The 'Umlilo' hitmaker was playing in Phalaborwa, and the videos on her Instagram story tell us she had the large crowd eating from the palm of her hand.
Amanda du-Pont brought the heat this past weekend! Posing in a cute black bikini, she had her followers going absolutely wild in the comment section. Serving body goals is nothing new for this model and actress who has always promoted a healthy lifestyle.
Spinning the decks is not the only thing Dj Speedsta is good at. The deejay showed off his skating skills on social media, some pretty impressive skills if we might add.
Comedian and actress Celeste Ntuli spent her weekend living her best life in the United States alongside American actress Angela Bassett . Celeste has been in the United States for just over a week now and her social media posts are giving us all the feels as we are so happy to see her rubbing shoulders with some of Hollywood's who's who.
Dolly Parton took us down memory lane when she posted an image of herself with a vintage hairstyle, asking her followers if the hairstyle was worthy of a return.. The legendary singer and actress who recently blew up social media with the famous #DollyPartonChallenge, proved to us that she's a trend-setter, and if her post leads to the return of this hairstyle then we definitely will not be shocked.
Singer and songwriter John Legend took time off his A-list life to spend some quality time with his daughter . The love they share can be seen in both their eyes, as his post shows, and we have to admit that he and wife Chrissy Teigen have two of the cutest tots i celebville.