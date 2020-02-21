SA model Yolanda Dikobe rocks London Fashion Week
At the age of seven, Yolanda Dikobe fell in love with the modelling industry after she got hooked on episodes of the reality show Kimora Lee-Simmons: Life in the Fab Lane.
Born in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, the 22-year-old model is now living her own life in the fab lane: she's just walked the runway at London Fashion Week for young designer Leeann Huang as part of the Central Saint Martins (CSM) show.
She also bagged international campaigns with two major British fashion brands, which will be coming out in the next month or so. She shot with Rimmel for their new range of foundations, and for Burberry's website.
Dikobe started modelling in 2015, but initially was only cast as an extra in ads. Since signing with Joburg fashion agency Fabulous.com Models, her career has taken off.
“It’s amazing. I didn’t do any casting [for the Burberry job] — it was all based on my profile [on my agency's website]. It shows that you can achieve anything from anywhere,” she said.
“This is my first time in London and it shows all the other African models that when the time is right, all the big things can happen.”
Dikobe laughed when reminiscing about her family coming to terms with her pursuing a modelling career straight after matric.
“My mother is a teacher, so she expected that I would be in the corporate world, but my family could see the passion. And now they finally support me. They actually accompanied me to the airport,” she said.
While she has found her calling in modelling, Dikobe is adamant about completing her studies. She's currently doing a consumer science course in food and nutrition.
“I think modelling is good while I am still in my twenties, but then in the future I would like to be involved in business as well.”