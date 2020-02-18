TravelTuesday: Visit Kasane, the gateway to the Chobe National Park

Kasane is a town in Botswana famed for being the gateway to the magnificent Chobe National Park and home to the world’s largest elephant population. It is also the spot where four African countries almost converge – Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Zambia. It is a town filled to the brim with good holiday feels, drawing you in to kick back and relax – whether on a game drive or a river cruise. Whatever you choose to do, there are two things you’re guaranteed of: having a good time and seeing a LOT of elephants.

When to travel

The best time to travel to Kasane for wildlife viewing is between August and October, with the high season running from July to October. These months can get very crowded and are more expensive so if you’re interested in lower rates, look at travelling during the low season from November to June but be warned: it starts getting very hot from October. The best weather with milder temperatures during the day can be experienced between May and August.