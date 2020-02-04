#TravelTuesday: Review of Brahman Hills hotel and cottages
Location: Brahman Hills is located on the rolling hills of the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, four and a half hours from Johannesburg and an hour and a half from Durban.
Rooms: Hotel rooms with a private garden are perfect for the travelling business type while the self-catering cottages are great for a group of friends. The new Springholm cottages are ideal for a romantic getaway, complete with views of the sun rising over a dam.
Food: This is not the place to diet. The Brahman Café offers a large buffer breakfast or a la carte breakfasts, lunches and dinners. For a spoil, pop down into 89 on Copper for a wine pairing and finer dining experience or visit the Stables Restaurant for a leisurely Sunday carvery lunch.
Activities: The spa at Brahman Hills is a must-visit. Want to earn some brownie points? Here’s a tip: certain treatment rooms can even facilitate couples treatments. Do not leave without a drive on the Midlands Meander sampling the region’s artisanal food and drinks or shopping for local arts and crafts. For some outdoor therapy, go for a walk through the Blue Crane Nature Reserve.
What we loved: The resident cats bring a super cute x-factor to this property. But, if you do not fancy yourself a cat lover, you can look forward to sinking away into the bedding at Brahman Hills. Without over-exaggerating: it’s one of the best sleeps you’ll ever have. It’s just unfortunate the pillows aren’t as easy to sneak into your bag as the complimentary shampoo.
Good for: Spending your days exploring and your evenings unwinding. A weekend getaway is perfect for a girls’ weekend in one of the cottages or a romantic getaway snuggled up with a glass of wine on a chilly winter evening.
Don’t expect: While named after Brahman cattle, don’t expect to go on a game drive. The wildlife is limited to buck, zebra and the meeker inhabitants of the animal kingdom.
In summary: Often under-rated, the Midlands is great for a weekend getaway or if you want a change of pace. Here, life slows down, the birds chirp louder and the air seems fresher. Brahman Hills is great for both the traveller with the adventure bug or the weary soul that needs a weekend break of doing a lot of nothing.
Contact: Visit brahmanhills.co.za for more information or to make a booking.
- The writer was a guest of Brahman Hills