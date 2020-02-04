TravelTuesday: Review of Brahman Hills hotel and cottages

Location: Brahman Hills is located on the rolling hills of the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, four and a half hours from Johannesburg and an hour and a half from Durban.

Rooms: Hotel rooms with a private garden are perfect for the travelling business type while the self-catering cottages are great for a group of friends. The new Springholm cottages are ideal for a romantic getaway, complete with views of the sun rising over a dam.

Food: This is not the place to diet. The Brahman Café offers a large buffer breakfast or a la carte breakfasts, lunches and dinners. For a spoil, pop down into 89 on Copper for a wine pairing and finer dining experience or visit the Stables Restaurant for a leisurely Sunday carvery lunch.