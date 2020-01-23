IN PICTURES | See the world's second largest diamond — it's like a tennis ball!

It comes after LVMH successfully wooed New York jewellery house Tiffany, agreeing to fork out $16.2bn for the fabled maker of wedding rings and diamonds that come in blue boxes.

“It's the biggest potential we have right now,” Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke told the Financial Times recently of the company's gem business.

By showing clients the rough diamond, LVMH also aims to set itself apart in the rarefied world of high jewellery, which is centred on Paris's ritzy Place Vendome.

“No jeweller has done that [show the rough stone] — that is not the way high-end jewellery functions, it does not show what happens behind the scenes,” Burke told the FT, adding that Louis Vuitton's goal was to be “utterly transparent in what mine it came from and associating the final client in the creation of the final stone”.

While its has a glittering destiny, “Sewelo” currently resembles a lump of coal, still coated in the black carbon in which it was mined.

Lucara, which said it will receive 50% of the proceeds of the resulting diamonds with a further 5% going towards community projects in Botswana, said the “full potential of this special stone” would be revealed only when polished.

Louis Vuitton has not said how much it paid for the stone nor how much it could eventually be worth.

BUFFING ITS IMAGE

Raluca Anghel, head of external affairs of the global Diamond Producers Association, said that experts who enjoyed a close look believed it to have “true potential”.

“You can already imagine everything you can create from this unique diamond,” she said.

For Arnaud Cadart, portfolio manager at the French asset management firm Flornoy & Associes, the acquisition allows Louis Vuitton to “boost its aura and position itself in an increasingly high-end market by seeking out very big clients for exclusive products.”