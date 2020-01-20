S Mag

Tyler Perry, Busiswa & Alicia Keys: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend

By S MAG - 20 January 2020 - 12:40
Tyler Perry accepts the Ultimate Icon award.
Tyler Perry Tyler Perry accepts the Ultimate Icon award.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake

You'd be forgiven for thinking that the only thing that happened this weekend was celebrities and the Beyhive getting their hands on the collaboration between Beyonce and Adidas.

And in as far as weekends go, this was a fairly quiet one on the social calendar, unless of course you live in Hollywood, and were part of the Screen Actor's Guild awards celebrations.

Never the less, our faves were still out and about...some looking super hot, like our local lads Naak Musiq and Tshego Koke.

Here's a bit of what some of the other faves got up to this weekend.

There can be no doubt: Busiswa is an entire vibe!  Despite being inundated with celebrities showing off in IvyParkxAdidas merchandise, Busiswa easily stole the show when she shared snaps of herself in the much coveted gear...even mimicking Queen Bey's fancy beaded braid do.

Tyler Perry has been making waves with his latest Netflix movie, A Fall from Grace.  The mega star shared a video in what looks like a private jet (levels) where he thanked fans for their support.  

View this post on Instagram

Babes I got skills OKAY!!!!! Lol! 📷 @donkat_seles

A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) on

Is there anything Bragga can't do?! The rapper spent part of her weekend painting, sharing a snap of the cute artwork she produced with fans via her Instagram. Clearly her talents are vast and she can now add "painter" to her already impressive CV. We stan!

View this post on Instagram

😁

A post shared by NaakMusiQ 🇿🇦 (@iamnaakmusiq) on

To be honest, we don't really know what Naak Musiq got up to either than taking a drive in his fancy car.  But with his looking so good, we had to share the thirst trap snap he shared yesterday.

View this post on Instagram

Trust the process 🙏🏽⁣ ⁣ #Sunday #MomLife

A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on

It's easy to forget that some of our favourite celebrities actually have lives off the stage.  Alicia Keys reminded us that she also has to attend to mommy duties, when she spent her Sunday playing building blocks with her uber cute son.

TV presenter Tshego spent some time working on his physique when he put in leg day at the gym.  The television star spent part of his weekend lifting kettle bells, while the rest of Jozi was likely sleeping in on what was a cloudy weekend in the big city.

Celebrity moms who decided to keep their placentas…and even eat them

After childbirth, these celebrities decided to keep their placentas for a number of reasons believed to improve their health.
S Mag
5 days ago

Top hair trend: how to get the princess hair look using bejewelled accessories

The latest hair trend is all about channeling your inner fairy tale heroine - but this is no damsel in distress, she's got an edgy side
S Mag
1 month ago

5 style lessons to steal from: Lerato Kganyago

If a silhouette that's trending suits you, don't abandon it the moment it's no longer flavour of the month. That's the key lesson to learn from Miss ...
S Mag
1 month ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X