Tyler Perry, Busiswa & Alicia Keys: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
You'd be forgiven for thinking that the only thing that happened this weekend was celebrities and the Beyhive getting their hands on the collaboration between Beyonce and Adidas.
And in as far as weekends go, this was a fairly quiet one on the social calendar, unless of course you live in Hollywood, and were part of the Screen Actor's Guild awards celebrations.
Never the less, our faves were still out and about...some looking super hot, like our local lads Naak Musiq and Tshego Koke.
Here's a bit of what some of the other faves got up to this weekend.
There can be no doubt: Busiswa is an entire vibe! Despite being inundated with celebrities showing off in IvyParkxAdidas merchandise, Busiswa easily stole the show when she shared snaps of herself in the much coveted gear...even mimicking Queen Bey's fancy beaded braid do.
Tyler Perry has been making waves with his latest Netflix movie, A Fall from Grace. The mega star shared a video in what looks like a private jet (levels) where he thanked fans for their support.
Is there anything Bragga can't do?! The rapper spent part of her weekend painting, sharing a snap of the cute artwork she produced with fans via her Instagram. Clearly her talents are vast and she can now add "painter" to her already impressive CV. We stan!
To be honest, we don't really know what Naak Musiq got up to either than taking a drive in his fancy car. But with his looking so good, we had to share the thirst trap snap he shared yesterday.
It's easy to forget that some of our favourite celebrities actually have lives off the stage. Alicia Keys reminded us that she also has to attend to mommy duties, when she spent her Sunday playing building blocks with her uber cute son.
TV presenter Tshego spent some time working on his physique when he put in leg day at the gym. The television star spent part of his weekend lifting kettle bells, while the rest of Jozi was likely sleeping in on what was a cloudy weekend in the big city.