Adopt these three grooming tips for a better you!
Whether it’s making new fitness goals, ditching that toxic ex or eating healthier, it’s the time when we usually resolve to give bad habits the boot.
But what of your grooming routine? Here are grooming resolutions to add to your list to give yourself the self-care that you deserve, because when we look good, we feel good.
Wear sunscreen
This is the skincare rule that will never get old – sunscreen is important no matter what your skin colour is!
Even on days when you’re not going out, sunscreen should always be your last step.
Even within the home, UVA rays, which cause ageing, can penetrate through glass and clouds.
Certain devices with an LED screen such as computers and cellphones can also emit blue light which can also age the skin.
Apply sunscreen even when headed for a morning workout session.
Whether you’re taking a jog or driving to a gym, your skin is exposed and needs to be protected, even on a cloudy day.
Invest in professional treatments
Take your cue from boss groomers such as Khuli Chana and start incorporating professional facial treatments into your grooming routine.
Having great skincare products is only half the work to achieving amazing skin. Professional treatments are the other half.
Investing in treatments such as facials, peels and LED therapies, at least once a month or every second month – depending on your pocket – will amplify your skin results and intensely treat skin concerns such as shaving bumps, pigmentation and skin texture.
This will also increase cell turnover, boosting and repairing skin.
Be more sustainable with multi-use soap bars
We could all do with being more sustainable and eco-friendly in our grooming routines, especially if it comes in the form of all-in-one products.
A growing trend that is currently on our radar is combined shampoo and body soap bars.
This not only allows you to cleanse your hair and body with one product but also minimises the amount of packaging used, such as plastic. Who doesn’t love grooming products that also benefit the environment?