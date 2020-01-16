Adopt these three grooming tips for a better you!

This is the skincare rule that will never get old – sunscreen is important no matter what your skin colour is!

Even on days when you’re not going out, sunscreen should always be your last step.

Even within the home, UVA rays, which cause ageing, can penetrate through glass and clouds.

Certain devices with an LED screen such as computers and cellphones can also emit blue light which can also age the skin.

Apply sunscreen even when headed for a morning workout session.

Whether you’re taking a jog or driving to a gym, your skin is exposed and needs to be protected, even on a cloudy day.