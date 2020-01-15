Think before posting your "bundle of joy" online: 3 tips to keep your child safe from social media predators

It is tempting to document every milestone on a medium like Instagram, which conveniently broadcasts our personal news at the click of a button – literally – and simultaneously compiles an archive that cannot be lost or destroyed.

But there are novel risks associated with revealing the specifics of your day-to-day existence, and this is especially pertinent where the safety and privacy of your children is concerned.

Understandably, parents have a tendency to get swept up in the excitement of a new school year, and their social media habits reflects this: back-to-school photos.

But, as security experts are taking pains to caution, even apparently small details such as the insignia on your child’s uniform reveal private and potentially compromising information that might smooth the way for predatory influences.

With these distinct menaces in mind, here are some measures you can adopt to ensure that your safety protocols are appropriate to the digital age in which we now live.