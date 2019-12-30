Party responsibly this festive season

DON’T DISTURB THE PEACE

What qualifies as a good night is different for all of us. For some, it’s a few glasses of wine enjoyed with friends and being in bed by midnight; for others it’s blurry eyes and knocking back one more line with strangers in the bathroom of a club at 3 am. We all need to be aware that while we’re blowing off the steam of a long year, not everyone is going to be chasing down the same good time. “I was once living with someone who needed much less sleep than I did,” says Mimi* (34). “They would come home at all hours, cook while drunk, and make a whole lot of noise, waking me up in the process.” Being considerate of those you share a space with is fundamental to a good living arrangement for you both. Either give them a heads up if you’re likely to have a big night, or try to keep the noise to a minimum when getting home late.

REIN IN THE SPENDING

December is all about having a great time, and you’re likely spending more time with friends and family as well. And it can get expensive. How you choose to manage your partying time and your money over this time can affect several people, particularly your children or other dependants. “Every year, after the December spending, I need to make sure there is money for school fees, uniforms, and stationery in January,” says mother-of-two, Kelly*(32).

Reckless spending and excessive partying over the December period can also mean children are left neglected and might result in your having to take out personal loans in January — this can add further financial pressure later in the year.

DON’T BE THE MESSY FRIEND



There are some mornings where you’re not sure how you got home the night before. Chances are, you became the responsibility of a friend whose night had to come to an end when you needed taking care of. “It’s fine to take care of your friends when you go out; we all need a helping hand at times,” says Stephen Gumede* (34). “But making a habit of it gets annoying. I’m tired of being the one ordering the Ubers, racking up a bill on my credit card, and getting a bad rating because friends are too drunk to take care of themselves,” he adds. If you’re always having to send “I'm sorry I was such a mess last night” messages in the morning, perhaps it’s time to give the others a chance to be able to rely on you for once.