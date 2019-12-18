Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas is You' hits number one after 25 years
Songstress Mariah Carey has proven that it's never too late to make history.
Her holiday song, All I Want for Christmas is You, has topped the charts, 25 years after it was released.
According to BBC, the track was released in 1994 as an EP, which meant it was not eligible to compete on Billboard's Top 100.
By 2000, the rules had been changed and the song was included on the charts. This saw it edge closer to the coveted top spot.
Billboard announced on Monday that the song had reached number one in the Hot 100, much to Mariah's excitement. It has been there for 38 weeks.
The songstress has topped the charts 19 times, coming second to The Beatles, who have secured the number one spot 20 times.
.@MariahCarey now has 19 career No. 1 hits on the #Hot100, the second-most of all-time after @thebeatles (20).— Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) December 16, 2019
The singer spoke to Amazon Music about her love for the holiday season and Christmas.
“I have such an emotional connection to Christmas. It wasn't about the gifts, but the hopefulness of the holiday season and just feeling the spirit and the need for me to express myself and feel happy during the holidays.”