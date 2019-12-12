Top female drifter tells us about life in the fast lane

What was it like to participate in the Red Bull Shay’ iMoto competition?

It was an absolute privilege — especially landing in second place. It was a bit overwhelming but an exciting moment in my life. The support and advice I received from my male teammates, and how they cheered me on in the competition, was uplifting. The competition gave us confidence and made us realise that we were some of the best drifters in SA. I mean, who doesn’t want to be witnessed as one of the top 16 best spinners?! Although, due to technical difficulties, I was unable to take the winning title, I could see I was the best, despite my being a woman in a male-dominated industry.

As a woman in a “man’s world”, what were some of the challenges that you faced?

As expected, people don’t believe that I am a woman doing what I do — being so young and spinning. My main challenge would be financial more than anything else. There were not many women competing out of the 16 [in the competition], and I think there needs to be more of a balance when it comes to that.