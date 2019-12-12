‘O jewa ke eng’ breaks Twitter record in 2019
With 60,000 likes, 18,000 retweets and 47,000 comments, the O jewa ke eng tweet has broken the record of being the most retweeted with comments tweet worldwide for 2019.
Keabetswe Jan's Sesotho post, which in English means “what is eating you?”, and loosely translates into “what is troubling you?” or “what is bothering you?”, prompted thousands of people worldwide to share what’s on their minds, according to Twitter.
The annual Year on Twitter report reported that Jan's tweet shared the top spot with “Sco pa tu manaa”, “Bomboclaat”, “Ian Cumberland” and a cryptic tweet by Lady Gaga.
In January, Sunday Times reported that Jan said the responses to the viral tweet were therapeutic, adding that it’s good to see people support one another.
“To be honest, it’s sad seeing that we all have something that is bothering us and that there are so many issues we are facing as a nation and so little is being done about it.
“It’s so good to see people going out of their way to help others, either with finance, emotional support, advice and guidance, or just being an ear that listens to hearts that are crying,” she said.
When the tweet garnered more than 12 million impressions in June, Jan told Times Select that she didn’t expect the tweet’s popularity to last as long as it did.
“Every week, I am still getting people overseas asking what the term means.
“You can see [they are from overseas] from their Twitter location — Texas, England and California.”
“It’s incredible,” she said