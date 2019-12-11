S Mag

Zodwa Wabantu, Meghan Markle: see which other celebs top Google searches over the decade

By S MAG - 11 December 2019 - 13:46
Zodwa Wabantu was shaking everything in the music video.
Image: Instagram/ Zodwa Wabantu

Every year search engine Google releases a list of the top searches from across the globe.  The list is always weird and wonderful, and in itself makes for interesting reading.

Some of the more bizarre questions that have been asked of the search engine include “cheating wife”, “DIY abortions” and “weed”.

But here eMzansi we seem to be a bit more sensible, asking more practical questions that will help us understand the state of the country and world politics better. Nine of the 10 top trending search terms were for local people, news and events.

 

Top trending questions

  1. Why were cornflakes invented?
  2. What time is the rugby world cup final? 
  3. How many votes for a seat in parliament
  4. How did Cameron Boyce die? 
  5. How long is a rugby match? 
  6. What is Bosasa?
  7. What time do voting stations open? 
  8. Who won the election in South Africa?
  9. What is media? 
  10. What is teenage pregnancy?

Zodwa Wabantu tells us what she sleeps in and the worst thing to ask her

20 Questions with Zodwa Wabantu
S Mag
1 year ago

Over the course of the decade, South Africans showed an interest mostly in personalities, with the top ten being partly made up of Zodwa Wabantu, Meghan Markle and Cardi B.

 

Top trending searches of the decade

  1. Load shedding
  2. Uzalo
  3. Meghan Markle
  4. Zodwa Wabantu
  5. Baby Shark
  6. Cardi B
  7. Game of Thrones
  8. Thanos
  9. Nicki Minaj
  10. Amapiano

