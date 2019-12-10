S Mag

Top hair trend: how to get the princess hair look using bejewelled accessories

By Nokubonga Thusi - 10 December 2019 - 00:30
Headbands and headdresses are making a big statement this season as seen at the Simone Rocha and Givenchy (pictured) shows.
Image: Getty Images/Peter White

THE TREND: PRINCESS HAIR

There has been a return to all things soft and feminine on the runway this season as hues become more muted, skin coverage becomes sheer and garments are light enough to be swept up with the slightest breeze. Similarly, hair takes its inspiration from princess stereotypes as seen at the shows of Simone Rocha and Givenchy.

The hair took on a more grown-up approach with models adorned in bejewelled headbands and headdresses resembling toughened-up crowns that artfully weaved in vintage charm with feathers, pearls, embroidered patchwork and satin fabrics.

Statement headpieces abounded on the runway at the Givenchy show.
Image: Getty Images/Peter White
Hair accessories are only going to get bigger, says TRESemmé celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen. This look is from the Givenchy show.
Image: Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain

With the focus on accessories mixed and layered into hair, locks are either painstakingly sleek and pulled back into a low pony, or softened up with lightweight, wispy textures framing the face.

HOW TO GET THE LOOK

TRESemmé celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen shares some tips:

  • Skip the intricate looks that are solely for the runway and opt for the simpler styles such as side-swept low ponytails, braids or bouffants.
  • Adding a hair accessory to a simple ponytail or top knot will definitely make a statement. At the moment headbands have made a comeback. And pearl clips,bows, scarves, logos/words clips, jewelled barrettes and regular bobbypins continue to be all the rage.

THE KIT

.
.
Image: Supplied

1. ghd Smooth & Finish Serum 30ml, R280
2. Mizani True Textures Curl Enhancing Lotion 125ml, R215
3. Hask Coconut Curl Sculpting Spray 235ml, R160
4. Biosense Spoil Super Powerful Oil 100ml, R280

SHOP IT: OUR TOP 5 PICKS

.
.
Image: Supplied

1. Hair clip, R349 from Witchery
2. Headband, R299 from Zara
3. Hair comb, R90 from Woolworths
4. Hair clip set, R249 from Zara
5. Headband, R999 from Witchery

