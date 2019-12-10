Top hair trend: how to get the princess hair look using bejewelled accessories

THE TREND: PRINCESS HAIR

There has been a return to all things soft and feminine on the runway this season as hues become more muted, skin coverage becomes sheer and garments are light enough to be swept up with the slightest breeze. Similarly, hair takes its inspiration from princess stereotypes as seen at the shows of Simone Rocha and Givenchy.

The hair took on a more grown-up approach with models adorned in bejewelled headbands and headdresses resembling toughened-up crowns that artfully weaved in vintage charm with feathers, pearls, embroidered patchwork and satin fabrics.