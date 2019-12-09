You could cut your lung cancer risk by a third by eating these foods: study

New research has found that eating a diet which includes yoghurt and is rich in fibre could help reduce the risk of lung cancer.

Carried out by researchers from Vanderbilt University Medical Centre, USA, along with Seoul National University, South Korea, the new study looked at more than 1.4 million adults who took part in studies in the US, Europe and Asia.

The participants were divided into five groups according to the amount of fibre and yoghurt they consumed, and followed for a median period of 8.6 years.

The findings, published in JAMA Oncology, showed that both fibre and yoghurt intake appeared to reduce the risk of lung cancer.

Consuming both appeared to bring the biggest benefit, with the participants who had the highest yoghurt and fibre consumption together showing a 33% reduced risk of lung cancer compared to the group who consumed no yoghurt and the least amount of fibre, which the researchers said suggests a potential synergism between the two foods.