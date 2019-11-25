Best & Worst Dressed on the American Music Awards red carpet

Unlike so many red carpets we've seen this year, the American Music Awards (AMAs) were full of colour, crazy patterns and personality.

Taking place in the famed Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, the music industry's biggest names were out in force in celebration of the 47th AMAs. It certainly was not a night of demure fashion; instead, statement moments were the order of the day.

And with any exciting red carpet event, comes our best and worst looks of the night.