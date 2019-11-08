Thandiswa Mazwai is remembering her late mentor Bra Hugh in song

What is your fondest memory of Bra Hugh?

Uncle Hugh was all about creating special moments. He used to say he is the luxury granddad. Every special memory has a meal, exceptional wine and incredible conversation.

I guess my fondest memory would have to be when I met him at the age of 14. What is the most important lesson you've learnt from Bra Hugh? The most important lesson I learnt from Bra Hugh was to keep my humour and humility, to never take myself too seriously and to keep my head level. I’m still on the journey towards all these lessons.

You met Bra Hugh when you were a teen, how has your relationship with him evolved from those early days to when he drew his last breath?

As I got older I started attending his shows at the club he used to have in Yeoville and I sort of became one of those fans you recognise in the audience because they are always there. Once I started making music his mentorship and friendship became more and more invaluable. He gave the best advice and had a way of making the insurmountable seem so small. He was one of my dearest friends and someone I will cherish for all the days of my life.