6 tips to nailing the perfect at-home manicure

A trip to the nail salon for a luxe nail treatment is always a good idea, but there’s nothing like the perfect at-home manicure to leave you feeling invincible. If you’re seeking to convert your home into your very own nail sanctuary, use these tips and perform the ultimate nail treat.

1. Remove your polish with a non-acetone remover since that is less harsh on the nail and won’t dry out your nails. With non-acetone, it does take longer to work, but it works. One trick is to hold the remover over the nail longer before attempting to wipe it away.

2. Soak your fingers in warm water for about 2-3 minutes to soften up your cuticles and then use an orange wood stick to gently push back your cuticles. Avoid using a metal pusher as that can cause the cuticle to tear if not used correctly.

3. Exfoliate your hands and cuticles using your preferred choice of scrub; you can choose a scrub depending on how dry your hands are.

4. Clean the nail bed thoroughly with a small piece of paper towel soaked in non-acetone remover before applying polish. Leftover oil residue on the nail is the single biggest cause of nail polish peeling away faster than one would like.

5. When painting the nail, always paint the free edge of the nail to seal in the polish which will prevent quick chipping. Lastly and most importantly, be present – relish a moment for yourself.

6. Moisturise your hands and cuticles religiously with a hand lotion you love and 100% natural cuticle oil.