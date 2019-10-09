Jozi inner city captured by legendary artist Sam Nhlengethwa in new exhibition

Inspired by his relationship with the city of Johannesburg, renowned South African artist Sam Nhlengethwa has created a new body of work that will soon be open to visitors at the Goodman Gallery. His exhibition, Joburg Selected, reflects on the sights and sounds that Nhlengethwa has absorbed during the many years he’s spent working in the city of Johannesburg and showcases the buildings and places that have left an impression on him, including the Market Theatre, Ponte Tower and Constitution Hill.

“In the past I did things on Jozi’s people but at the end of the day there would be a building and I couldn’t leave it unattended,” says the artist.

“I moved from interior to exterior. This was inspired by the city of Johannesburg because that’s where my studio is based and where I spend most of my time and anything that captures my eye becomes an inspiration.”