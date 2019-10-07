#TravelTuesday: Visit the popular seaside town of Plettenberg Bay
Plettenberg Bay is a beautiful seaside town in the heart of the Garden Route. Boasting sweeping golden beaches and pristine nature, it is a popular beach holiday destination that attracts locals and tourists alike.
When to travel
Plett is a very popular holiday destination around the Christmas holidays when the weather is hot and fine. If your idea of a seaside getaway involves fewer crowds, opt to visit out of season between January and November, being sure to avoid school holidays.
The Plett Arts Festival is an annual festival that takes place over two weeks over June and July. Live performances, workshops, films, music, food, fashion and sunset concerts promise to wow crowds during the cooler part of the year.
How to get there
Plett is a 6 hour drive from Cape Town and an 11 hour drive from Johannesburg. The easiest way to travel will be to fly to George airport. From here, Plett is just under an hour and a half’s drive away. The main bus companies also operate between Plett and major South African cities.
Highlights you shouldn’t miss
1. A trip on the Keurbooms River with SUP Keurbooms. Enjoy a champagne cruise on the Keurbooms River while you make your way to the perfect spot to try your hand at supping – or stand-up paddling. It is harder than it looks but also incredibly fun! Paddle sitting down, on your knees or standing up – all depending on your level of finesse and balance. It’s well worth the experience, if only for the beautiful river cruise.
2. Situated on the edge of Plett, the Robberg Nature Reserve is a World Heritage Site. For overnight accommodation, the Fountain Shack can be rented out to private groups for overnight stays. It has magnificent views of the ocean but is primitive and can only be reached by foot. Visitors can choose between three different hiking trails ranging from 2.2 to 5.6 and 9.2 kilometres. The longer hike takes up to four hours to complete and includes a hike around the peninsula, down the rocky cliff and over a stretch of beach. Take caution and wear proper hiking shoes – the views are amazing but the hike is physically demanding.
3. Every Saturday the Harkerville Saturday Village Market on the outskirts of Plett offers a mix of heart and rustic charm. Stalls selling organic produce, homemade bread, breakfast and a range of oh-so-very-delicious chocolate treats compliment the offer of crafts stalls selling jewellery, clothes, flowers, books and home décor.
4. Located 20 minutes outside of Plett, the Plettenberg Game Reserve offers visitors the opportunity to view magnificent big and small game in the Southern Cape’s biggest game reserve. Choose between a game drive and a horse safari without having to make the dreaded choice between the bush and the ocean.
5. Whether you choose to stay here or not, the Sky Villa Boutique Hotel that forms part of Cape Summer Villas is the perfect destination for a fine meal or sweet cocktail overlooking the whole of Plettenberg Bay and Kerubooms lagoon. New to Sky Villa, Chef Rich Rorich serves up delicious fare, from unusual but satisfying breakfast option to an incredible plate of west coast mussels with a Thai infusion and a delicate plate of beetroot and Tsitsikama goats cheese ravioli. The food alone is worth the visit; the views are a bargain and the beautiful hotel a treat.
6. If you prefer a meal and a sundowner with a direct view of the beach, check out The Bungalow on the popular Hobie Beach. You cannot go wrong with the fresh sushi served in elegant platter dishes and a colourful drink at their rooftop bar.
- The writer was a guest of Sky Villa Boutique Hotel.