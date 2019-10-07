TravelTuesday: Visit the popular seaside town of Plettenberg Bay

2. Situated on the edge of Plett, the Robberg Nature Reserve is a World Heritage Site. For overnight accommodation, the Fountain Shack can be rented out to private groups for overnight stays. It has magnificent views of the ocean but is primitive and can only be reached by foot. Visitors can choose between three different hiking trails ranging from 2.2 to 5.6 and 9.2 kilometres. The longer hike takes up to four hours to complete and includes a hike around the peninsula, down the rocky cliff and over a stretch of beach. Take caution and wear proper hiking shoes – the views are amazing but the hike is physically demanding.

3. Every Saturday the Harkerville Saturday Village Market on the outskirts of Plett offers a mix of heart and rustic charm. Stalls selling organic produce, homemade bread, breakfast and a range of oh-so-very-delicious chocolate treats compliment the offer of crafts stalls selling jewellery, clothes, flowers, books and home décor.

4. Located 20 minutes outside of Plett, the Plettenberg Game Reserve offers visitors the opportunity to view magnificent big and small game in the Southern Cape’s biggest game reserve. Choose between a game drive and a horse safari without having to make the dreaded choice between the bush and the ocean.

5. Whether you choose to stay here or not, the Sky Villa Boutique Hotel that forms part of Cape Summer Villas is the perfect destination for a fine meal or sweet cocktail overlooking the whole of Plettenberg Bay and Kerubooms lagoon. New to Sky Villa, Chef Rich Rorich serves up delicious fare, from unusual but satisfying breakfast option to an incredible plate of west coast mussels with a Thai infusion and a delicate plate of beetroot and Tsitsikama goats cheese ravioli. The food alone is worth the visit; the views are a bargain and the beautiful hotel a treat.