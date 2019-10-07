Nomzamo Mbatha, Nhlanhla Nciza & K Naomi: see what your fave celebs got up to over the weekend
This weekend was a busy one for most of our celebrities. From celebrating World Vodka Day to dancing the night away at a spring fiesta, our faves were living their best lives and coining it at the same time.
To keep you on the loop about how your famous faves lived it up this weekend , here's your weekly guide .
Nomzamo Mbatha attended the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic event in California this weekend and she looked stunning as always! The starlet is currently residing in Los Angeles for the duration of the filming of Coming to America 2 and we’re glad to see that she’s enjoying all that LA has to offer.
Nhlanhla Nciza is always grinding and she makes it look so easy. She was booked and busy this weekend, performing in Zimbabwe with Mafikizolo.
One of our favourite couples, Phelo and Moshe treated themselves to a much deserved baecation this weekend. While they haven’t posted a lot of snaps, we’re waiting patiently for an inside look into their trip.
In other vacation news, Simz Ngema is in Thailand living her best life! If you’re having vacation FOMO, you best head to her Instagram feed because home girl is living it up .
K Naomi celebrated World Vodka Day the best way to do it: by attending an event hosted by one of the biggest vodka brands around, Ciroc. The television personality looked cute in what appeared to be a retro inspired combo that included high-waisted bell bottom pants.
DJ Lamiez Holworthy hit the decks hard this weekend, and we’re here for a tattooed lady who collects her coins like she does body art. The Live Amp presenter played at Spring Fiesta on Saturday and then headed to Tshwanefontein on Sunday.