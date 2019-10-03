Meghan Markle's best & worst dressed moments from her royal tour of SA

With her endearing smile, powerful words and willingness to warmly embrace “commoners”, Meghan Markle stole our hearts during her and husband Prince Harry's recent royal tour of SA.

But while we're awfully fond of the Duchess of Sussex, we weren't always bowled over by what she wore while visiting charities and prominent public figures in Cape Town and Joburg, especially when it came to her shoes.

Here are some of her fashion hits and misses: