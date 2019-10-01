Tshepo Jeans reaches regal status

The Royals are in the City of Gold and it seems they’re enjoying all the gems the country’s economic hub has on offer. Yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex made a visit to Victoria Yards and popped into Tshepo Mohlala’s store to collect a custom-made pair of jeans!

In a tweet, the founder of Tshepo Jeans said the Duchess placed an order a month ago and had come to his store to collect it. Upon her arrival, she scored a freebie as Mohlala surprised her with a dungaree for baby Archie. It seems the Duchess isn’t the only royal who’ll be rocking Tshepo Jeans in Kensington Palace. Mohlala is not only a renowned designer but has a heart of gold too!

The official Sussex Royal Instagram account said: “She [The Duchess] was also struck by the local denim designer who founded eponymous brand Tshepo.”

Although the 27-year-old faced backlash on social media for naming his jeans after himself last year, it looks like the growth of his business is making naysayers swallow their words. The royal visit isn’t the only major win Mohlala’s made this year as he announced plans to expand his business to Mauritius, Amsterdam and the US in July.

Fans of his work were beaming with pride over the Duchess’s visit. Here are some of the reactions: