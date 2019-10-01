Tshepo Jeans reaches regal status
The Royals are in the City of Gold and it seems they’re enjoying all the gems the country’s economic hub has on offer. Yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex made a visit to Victoria Yards and popped into Tshepo Mohlala’s store to collect a custom-made pair of jeans!
In a tweet, the founder of Tshepo Jeans said the Duchess placed an order a month ago and had come to his store to collect it. Upon her arrival, she scored a freebie as Mohlala surprised her with a dungaree for baby Archie. It seems the Duchess isn’t the only royal who’ll be rocking Tshepo Jeans in Kensington Palace. Mohlala is not only a renowned designer but has a heart of gold too!
The official Sussex Royal Instagram account said: “She [The Duchess] was also struck by the local denim designer who founded eponymous brand Tshepo.”
Although the 27-year-old faced backlash on social media for naming his jeans after himself last year, it looks like the growth of his business is making naysayers swallow their words. The royal visit isn’t the only major win Mohlala’s made this year as he announced plans to expand his business to Mauritius, Amsterdam and the US in July.
Fans of his work were beaming with pride over the Duchess’s visit. Here are some of the reactions:
Congratulations to #ProudlyCoE @TshepoJeans who hails from Tsakane for making his mark as the👌 local entrepreneur to design a pair of jeans for Meghan Duchess of Sussex and her son👏#supportlocal by visiting his studio Victoria Yard for a ready-to-wear or custom made jeans👖. pic.twitter.com/asCi3CIoEG— CITY OF EKURHULENI (@City_Ekurhuleni) October 1, 2019
This is the content I signed up for.— Ottilia Anna MaSibanda (@MaS1banda) September 30, 2019
May your business continue to grow, Tshepo 🙏🏾✨ https://t.co/gRgEBESbZM
Woow Tshepo has made it. His jeans in Royal hands. oh la la. #SussexSquad #SussexRoyalTour @TshepoJeans congratulations. https://t.co/RF3XGS6QoU— Dear Bella Sanitary pads 🌪🛡🇿🇦 🇱🇸 (@matefommorakeng) September 30, 2019
"who is going to buy Jeans called Tshepo? "— Pineapple 🍍 (@Gogontle_Gugu) October 1, 2019
Your dreams are valid and don't let anyone tell you otherwise!!!#TuesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/iT6JsfAQgW
