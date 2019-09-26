Tshepi Vundla, Tamara Dey & other celebs recreate old snaps of their moms

Inspired by this idea of otherhood, we borrowed photographs of mothers before they became mothers, or just as they entered the state of motherhood, then got their celebrity offspring to recreate the moment. We asked the subjects of these newly composed old portraits to grapple with these ideas, both with the benefit of hindsight and through the prism of time. It seems that by stepping into her frame we reimagine our own.

Influencer, 28

Mother: Mampo Vundla

Age in the photo: 21

How do you feel stepping into her frame?

Pretty cool. My mom was a beauty queen growing up and I was very excited to do this.

What do you think the dreams and aspirations of the woman in the picture are?

She didn't want to have kids. She wanted to make her parents really proud and support them, so she entered beauty pageants to bring more money into the home - there were nine siblings. She always loved fashion - I have taken after her. We had such different backgrounds. She grew up in the township, I didn't. But we are very close and I followed in her footsteps.

Describe your mother in one sentence: She is a tough cookie.

Has motherhood changed your idea of who she is?

Being a mom has made our relationship better. I understand the sacrifices she made and she is super obsessed with my son.

How have gender roles changed since this picture was taken?

We can speak up for ourselves now in the relationship, in the workplace, we can change our mind and become something else. In her day you could only be a doctor, a nurse, a lawyer - now we have so many more options. I can stand up for myself. We don't need marriage to sanction things. I think my parents struggled and didn't understand my desire to be a creative, but now they do.