Trendy incubator opens its doors in Braam

For many start-up businesses, finding the right kind of support can prove challenging. With sometimes limited capital and access to resources, many budding entrepreneurs find that they end up failing.

The J&B Hive, an incubator program that offers tools such in the form of accelerator programs, small-scale equity investment funds and creative studios, yesterday opened its doors to their new trendy spot in the heart of Braamfontein.

At an exclusive preview on Wednesday, the Hive opened its doors to showcase its new home, aimed at creative entrepreneurs and their immediate needs. The building is decorated in lively colours, with hashtags like #BuildYourHive and #Hustle, proving that this space is curated for young, bold and creative startups.

Located in the now-defunct jazz lounge and bistro, The Orbit, the newly relocated J&B Hive has state of the arts facilities, which include a podcasting studio, three stages for intimate gatherings and large-scale events, as well as audiovisual equipment.

J&B Whisky Senior Brand Manager Nana Akua Twerefoo said the J&B Hive is responding to the growing need to incubate young talent and businesses in a high-tech and vibey space where creativity can roam free.

“Given the current economic difficulties faced by small businesses, the J&B Hive continues to be a hub for emerging creative entrepreneurs to connect and collaborate to impact change in South Africa,” she said.

The Hive is not only a space to network and collaborate, but members are also placed under an Accelerator Programme and given business support ranging from workshops to access to business specialists.

Budding entrepreneurs who would like to be a part of the Hive are able to apply until October 11.

To learn more, visit: www.thehivejohannesburg.com