Foodies rejoice: the American Express Dining Awards shortlist is out

The new categories are: American Express Restaurant of the Year, Best Newcomer, Pioneer Chef, Service, Young Talent, Pure SA, Style, Best-Kept Secret, Wine and American Express Members Choice.

Judging took place at about 120 restaurants across the country by three judges whose identities were only revealed along with the shortlist. Steve Steinfeld, popularly known as “the Joburg Foodie”, is the head judge of this year’s awards. Completing the panel of judges is chef Clive Aaron, who managed the launch of farm-to-fork Cape Town eatery La Tête, and media personality Greg Maloka from Kaya FM.

Steinfeld, who is also the MC of the awards, says the restaurant industry has undergone a revolution in recent years - 20 years ago, we couldn’t have imagined eating raw fish or not ordering our meat well done. “We’re aiming to assess the dining landscape in South Africa as it is today and to recognise both individuals and establishments that excel in a number of different categories which reflect the full scope of the contemporary scene,” he says.

The winners for the Gauteng region will be announced in Johannesburg on October 14 and the winners in the Western Cape region will be announced in Cape Town on October 21.