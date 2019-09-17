S Mag

New pop-up bar offers a taste of the Belgian life

By s mag - 17 September 2019 - 13:15
Supplied
Supplied

If you’re looking for a new hangout where you can taste beer from abroad, there’s a new spot just for you. The recently launched The Belgian Beer Café (TBBC) in Parkhurst, Johannesburg, is a pop-up celebrating beer from the western European country. It is being hosted at The Blank Bar, a lively venue on 4th Avenue.

TBBC is a collaboration between Belgian brewers Hoegaarden, Leffe and Stella Artois. Quiz night, book club, live DJs and beer tasting are just some of the experiences on offer.

While local beer drinkers might be acquainted with Stella Artois, many will be trying Hoegaarden and Leffe’s products for the first time - brands with 600 years of brewing history.

To ensure you quench your thirst on a full stomach, the menu at TBCC features dishes selected to enhance the unique tastes of the Belgian brands, as the food is curated to bring out the flavours of the accompanying beer.

The Belgian Beer Café will be open until September 29 2019.

